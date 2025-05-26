Trump: $3B more in grants could be taken from Harvard

President Donald Trump says he's considering revoking another $3 billion in grant funding from Harvard University, to be distributed to U.S. trade schools instead.

It would more than double the amount of funding the federal government has taken away from Harvard, which it's investigating over allegations of antisemitism on campus. Trump made the statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, Monday morning.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He also referred to the Department of Homeland Security's so-far unsuccessful attempts at obtaining extensive information about Harvard's foreign students, which has led to the department's ban on Harvard enrolling foreign students. (A judge quickly blocked it, pending court proceedings, when Harvard filed suit.)

"Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for good reason! The best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) - But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!" Trump said in another post.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Government overreach has long been a concern of the Republican Party — political analyst Sue O'Connell explains what members of the party are likely to say about President Trump's now-blocked ban on international student enrollment at Harvard University. Plus, what other steps the Trump administration can take against Harvard, and what the world may be thinking about the move.

He said the information from the lists would help the administration determine "how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country."

Trump didn't share what further federal funding could be taken from Harvard. He described the potential windfall for trade schools as "a great investment ... for the USA, and so badly needed!!!"

Harvard has routinely described the allegations of antisemitism as untrue, and the actions taken by the government, including its previous revocation of $2.2 billion in grants, as unlawful.

"We have seen Harvard subject to demand letter after demand letter after demand letter with little law cited, fewer facts relied upon," Harvard Kennedy School professor Cornell William Brooks told NBC10 Boston last week.

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to prevent foreign students from being enrolled at Harvard hours after the university filed a lawsuit over the move. Here's what's at stake, and how students and others on campus are processing the news.