Video shows Massachusetts police hold girl's face on ground during apparent ICE operation

Worcester police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen on video detaining a mother and her teenage daughter, whose face was slammed into the ground, Thursday in the Massachusetts city.

Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra captured video of the chaotic scene on Eureka Terrace. It shows a large crowd forming around the agents and officers as community members shout, "You're not supposed to work with ICE!"

One person, whom neighbors said was a 16-year-old girl, momentarily escaped from Worcester police officers, who are then seen chasing and restraining her on the ground as she screams desperately.

"The series of events was no doubt disturbing and the footage of a family being separated is harrowing," City Manager Eric Batista said in a statement. "Worcester police were dispatched to the scene after several emergency calls for assistance. Unfortunately, two individuals were arrested after several attempts by WPD officers to deescalate the chaotic situation, which included the endangerment of an infant."

The girl, her mother, another relative and a newborn baby were about to get into a vehicle when they were intercepted by ICE agents, according to neighbors.

The mother was also detained. ICE was waiting for her when the Brazilian native family left their home.

"I don't have anyone at home. They arrested my mom, my sister, and a 2-month-old baby," one family member told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra in Spanish.

NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra have reached out to ICE for more information.

"For officer safety, we do not comment on ongoing operations," the agency said.

Worcester police said they responded at 11:13 a.m. to a report that a group of 25 people had surrounded a federal agent on Eureka Street.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed a chaotic scene with several federal agents from various agencies attempting to take a female into custody," the department said in a news release. "Federal agents had placed this female under arrest and were attempting to leave in a vehicle. The crowd was unruly, and several people were putting their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers in an attempt to keep the vehicle and the arrestee from leaving. Worcester officers attempted to deescalate the situation and keep everyone safe."

Worcester police said the person holding the newborn baby, a female youth, was told she was endangering the child. After she handed the baby to someone else, police said, she ran after an officer's vehicle and kicked it. She was taken into custody on charges of reckless endangerment of a child, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Another woman, 28-year-old Ashley Spring of Worcester, was also arrested by local police after allegedly throwing "an unknown liquid substance" on officers. She is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer, Worcester police said.

Police did not give any information about the ICE operation. It was not immediately clear how many people were in federal custody.

"We asked the ICE agents to let her go to the bathroom, and they told me no, that she was waiting for her lawyer," activist Maydee Morales, who was present at the incident, said in Spanish.

When federal agents refused, Morales said, they decided to call an immigration lawyer.

"When we were talking to her, she told us that if she wasn't under arrest and there wasn't a warrant, she could go to the bathroom, and that's when they started pulling her with the baby in her hand," she said.

Neighbors alerted Worcester police seeking support, but their involvement outraged the community.

"The police started arriving, and instead of keeping the peace like we were doing, they disrupted the whole situation," Morales said.

The incident is the latest ICE operation in Massachusetts to leave community members in fear. A 25-year-old Guatemalan man with no prior police or criminal record was detained at a gas station in Framingham Monday, his family said.

