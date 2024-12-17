Hannah Kobayashi issues statement following missing person case

Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman who was reported missing last month then found to have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Tijuana, broke her silence Monday in a statement.

In a statement sent from Kobayashi's aunt's phone, the 30-year-old woman said she returned to the U.S. on Sunday and is now prioritizing her wellbeing following a whirlwind of events that included a weekslong search effort for her and the death of her father amid the search.

The following is Kobayashi's full statement:

At daybreak on December 15th, I crossed the border back into the United States.

My focus now is on my healing, my peace and my creativity. I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.

I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all. I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding. Hannah Kobayashi

Los Angeles police announced Monday it closed the missing person case for Kobayashi after the department was notified by Customs and Border Protection that the woman re-entered the U.S. and appeared in good health.

Kobayashi was reported missing Nov. 11, three days after she landed at Los Angeles International Airport from Hawaii and missed her connecting flight to New York. After video captured the woman willingly cross the border into Mexico on Nov. 12, LAPD classified her case as a voluntary missing persons case.

After receiving hundreds of donations for the search for Hannah Kobayash, her family announced they will honor any claim for refund following her appearance.

“To date, the investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said in a Dec. 2 press conference, when police initially announced Kobayashi’s case was changed to a voluntary missing person case.

In that same press conference, police said Kobayashi did not have her phone after leaving LAX and found social media posts indicating that she wanted to "disconnect from modern connectivity."

In wake of the woman's reappearance, her relatives said they would return donations they received via a GoFundMe page.