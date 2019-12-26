immigration

Half of Trains in Mexico Found Carrying Migrants

In 2019, Mexico has detained 178,917 migrants, mainly Central Americans, and deported 84,327

By Associated Press

Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images

Mexico said Thursday it has found migrants riding on about half of trains inspected.

While the largest number of migrants were detained while walking — 41,649 between June and Dec. 22 — many migrants walk along tracks hoping to hop onto a passing train.

About 2,800 migrants were found hidden in trucks and almost 3,500 were detained aboard buses.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Tessa Majors 2 hours ago

Teen Wanted for Questioning Over College Student Fatal Stabbing ‘Located’: NYPD

impeachment 2 hours ago

‘Liars!’: Trump Fires Off Post-Christmas Tweetstorm Over Impeachment Impasse

The government presented figures on its crackdown on migrants, which started in May.

So far in 2019, Mexico has detained 178,917 migrants, mainly Central Americans, and deported 84,327.

In the first 11 months of 2019, Mexico has received 66,915 asylum claims, more than double the 29,631 it received in all of 2018.

This article tagged under:

immigrationMEXICO CITY
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us