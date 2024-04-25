Haiti

Haiti's Prime Minister resigns amid growing violence in the country

Henry presented his resignation in a letter signed in Los Angeles, dated April 24, and released on Thursday

By The Associated Press

Ariel Henry resigned Thursday as prime minister of Haiti, leaving the way clear for a new government to be formed in the Caribbean country, which has been wracked by gang violence.

Henry presented his resignation in a letter signed in Los Angeles, dated April 24, and released on Thursday by his office on the same day a council tasked with choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet for Haiti was due to be sworn in.

The council would be installed more than a month after Caribbean leaders announced its creation following an emergency meeting to tackle Haiti’s spiraling crisis.

