gun violence

Gunman wounds 4, kills self at Ohio Walmart, police say

The conditions of the four people who were injured in the shooting at the store in Beavercreek, near Dayton, were not immediately clear.

WDTN

A gunman opened fire at a southwestern Ohio Walmart Monday night, wounding four people and then apparently killing himself, police said.

The man “walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began firing a gun,” police said in a statement on social media.

The gunman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no responding officers fired their weapons, police said in the statement.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released. The condition of the four people injured was unknown, police said. “We have no motive yet, no information on what he may have been thinking, or anything else,” Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar told reporters at the scene. “We’re still looking into it. It’s very, very early in the investigation.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Beavercreek is a city of around 46,000 east of Dayton.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

gun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us