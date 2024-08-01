Green ‘Power Rangers' actor wanted in Idaho parking dispute battery case

Police in Idaho issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant for the actor who played the green ranger in the "Power Rangers" movie franchise in connection with the alleged battery of a man in a dispute over a parking space, authorities said Wednesday.

A truck linked to a man, identified as Hector David Rivera, was parked in a spot for people with disabilities at the District 208 shopping center in Nampa on Friday when a man confronted him, city police spokesperson Carmen Boeger said.

The victim, a man in his 60s who uses a walker, took pictures of the license plate of a pickup truck that was parked in the disabled spot. Video shows a man push the victim to the asphalt and then stand over the victim and utter “harsh words,” Boeger said.

After having pushed the man down, the man left him on the ground and drove away in a four-door truck with Texas license plates, police said on Facebook.

​Nampa is a city with a population of more than 100,000 people about 20 miles west of Boise, in southwest Idaho.

Investigators were able to identify Rivera through the help of dashcam video of the incident and a request for help from the public, police said.

Rivera has not turned himself in, and authorities have not found him, police said late Wednesday.

Rivera and his representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

