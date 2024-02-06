Greece

 Man in Greece arrested for livestreaming abuse of mentally handicapped people

Police said two people found in the suspect's home, who had been allegedly subjected to live-streamed abuse early Tuesday, were placed in care

By The Associated Press

A Greek police patrol.
Byron Smith/Getty Images

Greek police have arrested a man accused of systematically abusing mentally handicapped people on videos live-streamed for paying customers on social media.

A police statement said the 35-year-old suspect arrested in Athens on Tuesday faces charges of human trafficking and causing bodily harm to vulnerable people.

It said the abuse included “constant swearing, bodily harm and sexual acts, which spectators watching the live-streaming requested, and had paid for."

Police said two people found in the suspect's home, who had been allegedly subjected to live-streamed abuse early Tuesday, were placed in care.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A similar case was uncovered in western Athens in November.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Greece
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us