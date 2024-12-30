Jimmy Carter

Graphic: The 10 presidents who lived the longest — and the shortest

Calvin Coolidge was president in 1924, the year Jimmy Carter was born.

By Joe Murphy | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jimmy Carter lived longer than any other president — and by a long shot.

Carter died Sunday at 100 years, 2 months and 29 days. That’s more than five years longer than the second-oldest president, George H.W. Bush.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Jimmy Carter 4 hours ago

Joe Biden, Donald Trump, others pay tribute to Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter 3 hours ago

Flags will fly at half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter 5 hours ago

Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Presidents, on average, have lived to 72 years. President Joe Biden, one of four presidents born in the 1940s, is already one of the 10 longest-living presidents. He turned 82 in November.

John F. Kennedy, at 46, and James Garfield, at 49, are the shortest-lived presidents. Both were assassinated.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Jimmy Carter
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us