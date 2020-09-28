Breonna Taylor

Grand Jury Member Seeks to Have Transcripts Released in Breonna Taylor Case

The juror who filed the motion wishes to remain anonymous

A member of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case filed a motion in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday to have the sealed grand jury transcripts and records released "so that the truth may prevail."

The motion, filed in Jefferson County five days after the jury’s decision was announced, also asks that the jurors be allowed to speak on the case as a matter of public interest, according to the petition.

The juror who filed the motion wishes to remain anonymous but also feels “compelled to act in a manner that promotes transparency, truth, and justice,” the motion said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

