Grand Jury Decision on Breonna Taylor Case Fuels Unrest in Louisville Streets

The news of the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case spread quickly on Wednesday as demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville, protesting her killing and limited charges brought against just one of the officers involved.

Cries of "$15,000" rang out in downtown Louisville, referencing the bail set for Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison, who was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment connected with the shooting that ended in Taylor's killing.

Hankison was charged for shots that ended up in the apartments next to Taylor's.

There were no charges announced on against Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly or Det. Myles Cosgrove for their roles in Taylor's death. And no murder or manslaughter charges were handed down against any of the three officers.

Protesters on foot and bikes descended on Jefferson Square Park, which has been dubbed "Breonna’s Park" since Taylor's death.

Many raised their fists and chanted “Breonna Taylor,” encouraging friends to raise their voices as they marched past boarded-up windows and shuttered storefronts. Dozens of police cars kept close tabs on protesters as they marched through the neighborhood.

