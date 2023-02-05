Beyoncé has become the most decorated artist in Grammy history, Kim Petras became the first transgender artist to win for best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Viola Davis became the 18th person to achieve the coveted EGOT status winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.
See the list of winners in respective categories in bold below.
Record Of The Year
- Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
- Easy On Me — Adele
- BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
- You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- Woman — Doja Cat
- Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- As It Was — Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
- Voyage — ABBA
- 30 — Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- Special — Lizzo
- Harry's House — Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
- abcdefu — GAYLE
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
- BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé
- Easy On Me — Adele
- GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
- Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Easy On Me — Adele
- Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny
- Woman — Doja Cat
- Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- As It Was — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
- Bam Bam — Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- My Universe — Coldplay & BTS
- I Like You (A Happier Song) — Post Malone & Doja Cat
- Unholy — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Higher — Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
- Evergreen — Pentatonix
- Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage — ABBA
- 30 — Adele
- Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
- Special — Lizzo
- Harry's House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé
- Rosewood — Bonobo
- Don't Forget My Love — Diplo & Miguel
- I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated — KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
- On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Renaissance — Beyoncé
- Fragments — Bonobo
- Diplo — Diplo
- The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
- Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Between Dreaming And Joy — Jeff Coffin
- Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck
- Blooz — Grant Geissman
- Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau
- Empire Central — Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
- So Happy It Hurts —Bryan Adams
- Old Man — Beck
- Wild Child —The Black Keys
- Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
- Crawl! — Idles
- Patient Number 9 —Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
- Holiday —Turnstile
Best Rock Album
- Dropout Boogie —The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Crawler — Idles
- Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon
Best Alternative Music Performance
- There'd Better Be A Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys
- Certainty — Big Thief
- King — Florence + The Machine
- Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
- WE — Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
- Fossora — Björk
- Wet Leg — Wet Leg
- Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
- VIRGO’S GROOVE — Beyoncé
- Here With Me —Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
- Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
- Over — Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Do 4 Love — Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps On Fallin' — Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
- PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA — Beyoncé
- 'Round Midnight —Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
- CUFF IT — Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
- Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
- Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
- Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Operation Funk — Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
- Drones — Terrace Martin
- Starfruit — Moonchild
- Red Balloon —Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) —Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
- Black Radio III —Robert Glasper
- Candydrip — Lucky Daye
- Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
- GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Vegas — Doja Cat
- pushin P —Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd & GloRilla
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- BEAUTIFUL — DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
- WAIT FOR U — Future Featuring Drake & Tems
- First Class — Jack Harlow
- Die Hard — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live) — Latto
Best Rap Song
- Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow Featuring Drake
- GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- The Heart Part 5 —Kendrick Lamar
- pushin P — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- WAIT FOR U — Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Best Rap Album
- GOD DID —DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You — Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
- Heartfirst — Kelsea Ballerini
- Something In The Orange — Zach Bryan
- In His Arms — Miranda Lambert
- Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
- Live Forever — Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Wishful Drinking — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
- Midnight Rider's Prayer — Brothers Osborne
- Outrunnin' Your Memory — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
- Does He Love You - Revisited — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
- Never Wanted To Be That Girl — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- Going Where The Lonely Go — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
- Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
- Doin' This — Luke Combs
- I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) —Taylor Swift
- If I Was A Cowboy — Miranda Lambert
- I'll Love You Till The Day I Die — Willie Nelson
- 'Til You Can't — Cody Johnson
Best Country Album
- Growin' Up — Luke Combs
- Palomino — Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest — Maren Morris
- A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- Rounds (Live) — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
- Keep Holding On — Gerald Albright, soloist
- Falling — Melissa Aldana, soloist
- Call Of The Drum —Marcus Baylor, soloist
- Cherokee/Koko — John Beasley, soloist
- Endangered Species — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- The Evening: Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
- Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
- Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy
- Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
- Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
- Live In Italy —Peter Erskine Trio
- LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
- Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
- Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets
Best Latin Pop Album
- AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera
- Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
- De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
- VIAJANTE — Fonseca
- Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
- TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee
- La 167 — Farruko
- The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- El Alimento — Cimafunk
- Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
- 1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
- Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
- Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
- MOTOMAMI — Rosalía
Best Reggae Album
- The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid
- Gifted — Koffee
- Scorcha — Sean Paul
- Third Time's The Charm — Protoje
- Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy
Best Music Video
- Easy On Me — Adele
- Yet To Come — BTS
- Woman — Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift