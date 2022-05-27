Gov. Abbott Says He Was ‘Misled' About Response to Texas School Shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that he was “misled” about the police response to the shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, and he’s “livid.”

In his earlier statements, the governor told a news conference, he was repeating what he had been told. “The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said.

Abbott said exactly what happened needs to be “thoroughly, exhaustively” investigated.

Abbott previously praised law enforcement for their “amazing courage by running toward gunfire” and their “quick response.”

