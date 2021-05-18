GOP Lawmakers Flout Mask Rules, Risk Fine on House Floor

Several Republican lawmakers, in an act of apparent protest, flouted mask rules on the House floor Tuesday during a voting session and then took a photo in front of the Capitol steps.

“Best $500 I ever spent,” Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said after leaving the chamber, a reference to the fine House members face for breaking mask rules set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The fine is $500 for a first offense and $2,500 for a second offense.

