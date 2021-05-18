coronavirus pandemic

GOP Lawmakers Flout Mask Rules, Risk Fine on House Floor

“Best $500 I ever spent,” Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said after leaving the chamber

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Several Republican lawmakers, in an act of apparent protest, flouted mask rules on the House floor Tuesday during a voting session and then took a photo in front of the Capitol steps.

“Best $500 I ever spent,” Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said after leaving the chamber, a reference to the fine House members face for breaking mask rules set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fine is $500 for a first offense and $2,500 for a second offense.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Israel 19 hours ago

Israel, Hamas Trade Fire as Palestinians Stage National Strike

North Carolina 20 hours ago

Prosecutor Finds NC Deputies Justified in Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicCongressRepublican PartyLouie Gohmert
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us