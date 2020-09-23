Texas Fifth Grader's ‘Inclusion' Drawing Wins 2020 Google Doodle Contest

Artwork by a fifth grader from Frisco, Texas, is being displayed on Google's homepage Wednesday.

Sharon Sara, a student at Vaughn Elementary, won this year's 'Doodle for Google' contest with her 'Together as One' artwork.

The theme for this year's doodle submissions was all about kindness. Contestants were asked to answer the prompt, "I show kindness by…"

“I show kindness by sticking together with my friends in tough times. I drew people coming together and not thinking about the outside but being together because of their personality," read Sara's statement.

The doodle depicts six girls of different skin colors, body types, hair styles and fashion choices, holding hands as friends.

Sharon said the artwork highlights how kindness can be practiced through "friendship and inclusion."

Sharon's doodle received the most votes out of 54 submissions from students across the country.

She will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and Vaughn Elementary will receive $50,000.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott congratulated Sarah on her win.

“Sharon’s artwork reminds us of the importance of unity and kindness towards others, especially during these challenging times," Abbot told Google. "We look forward to joining the hundreds of millions of people across the country who will see this inspiring artwork displayed on the Google homepage. On behalf of the State of Texas, I want to say how proud we are of Sharon’s achievement, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this bright young Texan.”