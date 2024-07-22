Global leaders react to Biden's historic decision to drop his re-election bid

President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was ending his re-election bid reverberated around the world, making front-page headlines and prompting a flurry of responses from friend and foe alike.

With poll numbers slipping, donors fleeing and party luminaries pushing him to exit, Biden's decision to bring an abrupt conclusion to his half-century career in politics drew not just praise from Democrats, but also kind words from America’s friends abroad.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was thankful for his leadership and that he respected Biden's “tough but strong decision” to drop out of the race.

Zelenskyy, who spoke with former President Donald Trump just two days ago, said on X, “[Biden] supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

His remarks come at the heels of a potential Trump presidency along with JD Vance as his running mate, both of whom have criticized the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine and called for a swift end to the war there — potentially allowing Russia to keep annexed territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Joe Biden during a NATO summit in Washington earlier this month. (Samuel Corum / AFP - Getty Images)

Elsewhere in Europe, praise was high for Biden who was just 29 in 1972 when he became one of the youngest U.S. senators. At the time, Biden did not meet the Senate’s minimum age requirement of 30. He turned 30 a few weeks after his victory.

“My friend @POTUS Joe Biden has achieved a lot: for his country, for Europe, for the world,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X. “Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves respect.”

Scholz's comments were echoed by allies in the region, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a former European Council president, who said, “You’ve taken many difficult decisions, thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger.”

In Britain, Biden ally Keir Starmer, who took the helm as prime minister earlier this month, said on X: “I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people.” Ireland’s leader, Simon Harris, called Biden a “a voice for reason, effective multilateralism and shared solutions.”

This warmth may reflect a genuine affection for Biden, but it was unlikely these allies were going to offer anything other than a glowing appraisal of the departing incumbent. With the presidential race very much still in the balance, these allies know they will have to work with whoever emerges the winner.

News of Biden's withdrawal from the race was on the front page in Amritsar, India, on Monday. (Narinder Nanu / AFP - Getty Images)

It was not just Europe that thanked Biden.

On Oct. 7, when Hamas launched its attack on Israel and killed around 1,200 civilians, the Biden administration threw its support behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose continuing war in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 39,000 people, according to health authorities in the enclave. While rifts later emerged between the two, with Biden calling for more restraint, Netanyahu thanked him as he departed for Washington on Monday for his fourth scheduled address to Congress.

“I plan to see President Biden whom I have known for 40 years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service,” Netanyahu said on X.

Russia, which Biden hammered with a slew of sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine, took a different tone.

“There are still 4 months to go before the election,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media Life.ru. “This is a long period of time, during which a lot can change. We need to pay attention, monitor what will happen next and mind our own business.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said he preferred Biden over Trump, even though Trump has threatened to pull out of NATO, which would weaken an alliance that has backed Ukraine against Russia, much of it guided by Biden.

China offered no praise, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning telling reporters that the American presidential election was an internal matter.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country's alliance with the U.S. was the “cornerstone of our nation’s foreign and security policies.” (JIJI Press / AFP - Getty Images)

But amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, other Asian countries that have deepened their partnerships with the U.S. under Biden were quick to offer praise.

Taking to X, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said: “We thank him for his constant and unwavering support for the Philippines in a delicate and difficult time.”

The Philippines is a treaty ally of the U.S., which has backed the country amid simmering tensions and regular standoffs with Beijing in the South China Sea.

In Japan, a key U.S. ally that has seen expanded military partnership under Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, “I believe President Biden made his judgment thinking what would be best politically,” adding Japan’s alliance with the U.S. was the “cornerstone of our nation’s foreign and security policies.”

Further south, where Australia has ramped up its military cooperation with the U.S., Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “Thank you for your leadership and ongoing service President Biden.” The alliance between their two nations, he said on X, “has never been stronger.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said, “President Biden has dedicated his life to public service.

“And that is something that deserves much respect,” he said on X.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: