Global leaders have expressed concern Sunday over an assassination attempt targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania that left one attendee dead and critically injured two others, with many condemning the violence that shocked the world.

Trump’s campaign said the presumptive Republican nominee was doing “fine” after being whisked off the stage though the shooting pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

As heads of state condemned the attack, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said American lawmakers should use the money allocated to supply weapons to Ukraine “to finance the American police" so as to “ensure law and order.”

Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on social media platform X that it was “distressing” to witness Trump being shot while speaking at a rally and to hear an attendee had died.

It is distressing to witness a candidate for the President of the United States being shot while speaking at a rally, and to hear that a participant has died with several others injured. This is a tragedy for the democratic world. My thoughts are with former President Trump and… — Edi Rama (@ediramaal) July 14, 2024

“This is a tragedy for the democratic world,” he said.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attempted assassination as an inexcusable attack on the United States and Australia’s shared democratic values.

The incident at former President Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process.



I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 14, 2024

“In Australia, as in the United States, the essence and the purpose of our democracies is that we can express our views, debate our disagreements and resolve our differences peacefully,” Albanese told reporters in the Australian Parliament House.

Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on social media platform X that he was appalled by the attempt.

I am appalled by the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania and wish him quick and full recovery. Political violence has no place in our society! My thoughts are with all the victims of this attack! — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) July 14, 2024

“Political violence has no place in our society! My thoughts are with all the victims of this attack!” he said.

Brazil

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on X that the attack must be “strongly repudiated” by all democracy defenders and dialogue in politics, calling the incident unacceptable.

O atentado contra o ex-presidente Donald Trump deve ser repudiado veementemente por todos os defensores da democracia e do diálogo na política. O que vimos hoje é inaceitável. — Lula (@LulaOficial) July 13, 2024

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil and a close ally of Trump, also expressed his solidarity.

"- Our solidarity is with the greatest world leader of the moment," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter. "We hope for your speedy recovery."

- Nossa solidariedade ao maior líder mundial do momento.

- Esperamos sua pronta recuperação.

- Nos veremos na posse.

- Jair Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/cQr9e7rl3A — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 13, 2024

Canada

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X saying that he was sickened by the shooting and his thoughts were with Trump, those at the event and all Americans.

I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2024

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” he wrote.

China

Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that China is concerned about the attack and President Xi Jinping has already extended his regards to Trump.

Czech Republic

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala strongly condemned the attack and wished Trump a fast recovery.

I strongly condemn the attack on Donald Trump and wish him a speedy recovery. — Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) July 14, 2024

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sissi expressed concern and stressed his country's condemnation of the attack in a statement and said he wished the US election campaigns to be resumed in a peaceful and healthy atmosphere, free of any aspects of terrorism, violence, or hatred,” he said.

El Salvador

El Salvador’s presidential palace said President Nayib Bukele condemned “the assassination attempt” on Trump.

President @nayibbukele categorically condemns the assassination attempt on former President @realDonaldTrump today in Pennsylvania. President Bukele's prayers are with President Trump and his family during this difficult time. He also wishes him a speedy recovery and hopes he… pic.twitter.com/JFve2C8N08 — Casa Presidencial 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) July 14, 2024

“There is no place for violence in a democracy,” the President’s office said in a press release posted on X.

Estonia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas posted on X saying she was shocked by the shooting and that her thoughts were with the victims. “Political violence in any form has no justification,” she wrote.

Shocked by the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania.



Wishing him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with the victims.



Political violence in any form has no justification. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 14, 2024

France

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his wishes to Trump for a prompt recovery. “It is a drama for our democracies. France shares the indignation of the American people,” he posted on X.

My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2024

Finland

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on X that the attack shocked him and he was glad to hear that Trump seemed to be doing well. He strongly condemned the assault and any act of political violence.

Appalled an shocked by the attack on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.



Glad to hear that he seems to be doing well.



I strongly condemn this and any act of political violence.



My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all the victims of this… — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) July 14, 2024

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X saying the attack was “despicable” and such violent acts threaten democracy. “My compassionate thoughts are also with the other people who were hurt in the attack,” he said.

The attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump is despicable. I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with all of those who were affected by the attack. Such acts of violence threaten democracy. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) July 14, 2024

Hungary

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his thoughts and prayers were with Trump “in these dark hours" on X.

My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours. 🙏 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 13, 2024

India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that he was deeply concerned by "the attack on my friend.”

“Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

Iraq

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, condemned the attack on X “in the strongest terms," saying his thoughts are with the victims of “this senseless act of terrorism.”

I condemn the attack on President Donald J Trump in the strongest terms and wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with all the victims of this senseless act of terrorism.



We stand in solidarity with the United States. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) July 14, 2024

Israel

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said on X that he condemned “utterly and unequivocally” the attempt on Trump's life and wished him a fast recovery on behalf of all the Israeli people, adding their thoughts are with the victims and their families.

On behalf of all the Israeli people, I wish former President Donald Trump a speedy recovery, and condemn utterly and unequivocally the attempt on his life. From Jerusalem we wish him well. Our thoughts are with all those injured, and the family of the spectator killed. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 14, 2024

Italy

Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni wished Trump a quick recovery and said in a statement she hoped "the next few months of the election campaign will see dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence.”

Seguo con apprensione gli aggiornamenti dalla Pennsylvania, dove il 45esimo Presidente degli Stati Uniti @realDonaldTrump è stato colpito durante un comizio. A lui la mia solidarietà e i miei auguri di pronta guarigione, con l’auspicio che i prossimi mesi di campagna elettorale… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 13, 2024

Japan

“We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on X.

We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery.



民主主義に挑戦する暴力には毅然と立ち向かわなければなりません。トランプ前大統領の一刻も早い回復をお祈りしています。 — 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) July 14, 2024

Kosovo

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti condemned the assassination attempt on X.

I join other world leaders in condemning the horrific assassination attempt against former 🇺🇲 President Donald Trump. I wish him and others who were injured a full and speedy recovery, and send my sincere condolences to the family of the spectator who was killed.



Political… — Albin Kurti (@albinkurti) July 14, 2024

“Political disagreement in a democracy must always be expressed through peaceful forms of speech and protest, and resolved by free and fair elections."

Latvia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics also said on X that he was shocked by the assault, adding that political violence is unacceptable and deplorable.

Shocked by the attack against former President Donald Trump during campaign rally in Pennsylvania, political violence is unacceptable and deplorable.



I wish him full and speedy recovery. — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) July 13, 2024

Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda posted on X saying he was shocked and appalled to learn about the shooting and strongly condemned the act of political violence.

Shocked& appalled to learn about the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump.



Glad to learn he is safe& wish him a speedy recovery.



Strongly condemn this act of political violence. It has no place in democracy.



Condolences to the family of the victim of this attack. — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) July 14, 2024

Mexico

Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced the attack on X and said “violence is irrational and inhumane.”

Sea como sea reprobamos lo sucedido al expresidente Donald Trump. La violencia es irracional e inhumana. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 13, 2024

Norway

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wrote on X that he was saddened by the assault attack, condemning political violence in all its forms.

Shocked and saddened by the horrific attack at former President Trump’s rally in Butler PA.



My thoughts are with @realDonaldTrump, his family and the families of the killed and wounded. I wish the victims a speedy recovery.



I condemn political violence in all its forms. — Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) July 14, 2024

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the shooting a “shocking development.” He said he condemned all violence in politics and wished the former president a swift recovery and good health.

Just learnt that former President Trump was shot at an election rally.

This is a shocking development. I condemn all violence in politics.

Wish the former President swift recovery and good health. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 14, 2024

Russia

Writing on her Telegram channel, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said American lawmakers should use the money they use to supply weapons to Ukraine "to finance the American police and other services which should ensure law and order within the United States.”

South Korea

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said on X that he was appalled by “the hideous act” of political violence. He added the people of Korea stand in solidarity with Americans.

I am appalled by the hideous act of political violence. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. The people of Korea stand in solidarity with the people of America. — 윤석열 Yoon Suk Yeol (@President_KR) July 14, 2024

Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt himself in May, condemed the shooting in a Facebook post. He drew direct parallels between the two incidents, suggesting that the attack on Trump was the result of a campaign by his political opponents.

Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country condemned “the terrible attack" and his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

Taiwan

Taiwan's president Lai Ching-te said his thoughts and prayers are with Trump on X, adding that political violence of any form is never acceptable “in our democracies."

My thoughts and prayers are with former US President Trump and I wish him a swift recovery. Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack. — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) July 14, 2024

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the assassination attempt on X, offering his good wishes to Trump, his family and supporters.

He said he believed “the investigation into the attack will be conducted effectively” so as not to undermine the US elections.

ABD’nin 45’inci Başkanı ve Başkan Adayı Sayın Donald Trump’a yönelik gerçekleştirilen suikast girişimini şiddetle kınıyorum.



Sayın Trump’a, ailesine ve sevenlerine en içten geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyorum.… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 14, 2024

The European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was deeply shocked by the shooting on X, adding political violence has no place in democracy.

I am deeply shocked by the shooting that took place during former President Trump’s campaign rally.



I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim.



Political violence has no place in a democracy. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 14, 2024

The Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on X he was relieved to learn that Trump is fine and condemned the attack.

It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assasinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.



Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of… — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) July 14, 2024

“The voice of the people must always remain supreme," he said.

Ukraine

Also on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was appalled to learn about the shooting, saying such violence has no justification. He added he was relieved to learn that Trump is safe.

I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania.



Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail.



I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 14, 2024

Zelenskyy extended his wishes for strength to everyone who was horrified by the event.

United Kingdom

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X that he was appalled by the “shocking scenes," and sent his best wishes to Trump and his family.

I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.



Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 14, 2024

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he said.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a close ally of Trump, said it was a “miracle” the former president escaped from the assassination attempt.

It is a miracle that Donald Trump escaped an attempted assassination. As we give thanks for his safety we are reminded once again of the tragic fragility of democracy in the face of violence and unreason. Our thoughts are with the president and the Trump family. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 14, 2024

“As we give thanks for his safety we are reminded once again of the tragic fragility of democracy in the face of violence and unreason,” he wrote on X.

___

Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.