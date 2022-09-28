Parker County

Texas Girl, Who Planned With a Friend to Kill Their Families, Dies After Shooting Father

Girl's father is expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen by his 12-year-old daughter

NBCDFW.com

Officials say that a 12-year-old girl who investigators said plotted with a friend to kill their families and run away together has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, the Texas girl died Sept. 22 of a gunshot wound to the head.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said the girl and a friend in Lufkin both planned to kill their families and pets and then go together to Georgia but the other juvenile did not carry out her part of the plan.

On Sept. 20, the sheriff's department said deputies arrived at the family's home in northwest Parker County and found a young girl lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Inside the family's home deputies found the girl's 38-year-old father with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Both the father and daughter were hospitalized. According to the medical examiner, she died two days later at Cook Children's Medical Center. The sheriff's office said the girl's father was released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

The second 12-year-old female from Lufkin, who sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

This article tagged under:

Parker CountyParker County Sheriff's Office
