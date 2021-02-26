coronavirus deaths

Girl, 11, Finds Parents Dead in Missouri Home. Both Had COVID-19

Family members told officers the man and woman were quarantining in their home in the St. Louis area

The house where neighbors say an 11-year-old girl found her parents dead from Covid-19 in St. Louis County, Mo.
KSDK

The 11-year-old daughter of a Missouri couple with coronavirus found her parents dead in their home, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

St. Louis County police responded to the residence in the 3500 block of Glen Bay Drive in Mehlville about 10:30 a.m. local time Feb. 18, the news station reported.

Family members told officers the man and woman were quarantining in their home after testing positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Their names have not been released, but both were in their 40s, according to authorities.

“We have no reason to believe their deaths were caused by anything other than Covid-19 at this time,” police said in a statement.

