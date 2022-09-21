Capitol Riot

Ginni Thomas to Meet With House Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Riot

Ginni Thomas will be interviewed in the coming weeks

The Jan. 6 committee has reached an agreement with Ginni Thomas to be interviewed in the coming weeks, a source close to the House panel told NBC News on Wednesday.

Emails, records and reporting indicate that Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was involved in some aspects of a scheme involving “fake electors” after the 2020 election and was also in touch with Trump lawyer John Eastman about his strategies to overturn the election results.

CNN first reported the planned meeting with Ginni Thomas.

