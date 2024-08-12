New Jersey

Giant water main break shoots geyser of water onto New Jersey home's roof

The water main break appeared to damage some of the home's roof, possibly tearing off some shingles

By Brad Luck

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 30-inch water main break in New Jersey gushed water high up into the air and onto the roof of a nearby home, appearing to damage and knock off some of the shingles.

The water main break happened on Woodbrooke Drive in Edison Monday afternoon.

The water main break was caused by contractor work and left residents in the area with a disrupted water supply, according to Edison Mayor Sam Joshi.

No one was injured and two residential units were displaced, according to the mayor.

The house that took on the water was made up of two single-family homes. The home on the right side of the residence suffered damages to the roof, which led to its evacuation.

"The home obviously cannot be occupied," Joshi said. "I’ve spoken to the resident, she said she was gonna find another place to [stay]. Again, no one was injured, but it took a couple of hours for the water main break to slow down because there were a lot of valves that had to be shut off."

