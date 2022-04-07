Gerber Launches Annual Search for Next ‘Spokesbaby'

Do you or someone you know have an exceptionally adorable baby? Gerber has the job for them.

The company officially launched the 2022 search for the next "spokesbaby" to represent the iconic brand.

Since 2010, the company has held a yearly photo search.

"Not only will the winner serve as the 2022 Spokesbaby, but the little grow-getter will also step into Gerber Chief Growing Officer Zane Kahin’s tiny, yet formidable, shoes to become the second baby in brand history to earn the coveted C-suite title," the company said in a release.

Gerber says it's looking for the following traits:

A natural gift for making people smile

Belly full of giggles

Passion for being the center of attention

Between the ages of 0 and 48 months old

Must demonstrate an irresistibly fun and expressive personality

The winner gets a $25,000 cash prize, featured on the company's social media and marketing materials for a year and a slew of Gerber products "to ensure baby has the best possible start in life," the company said in a release.

This year, Gerber said it plans to match the winning baby’s cash prize with a matching donation to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

Parents or legal guardians can enter their baby's photo here anytime before April 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In addition to 2021's "spokesbaby" Zane, whose mother is a cancer survivor, the winners in recent years have featured some historic firsts.

In 2020, Magnolia Earl was the child of the year and the first adopted baby to take home the coveted prize.

In 2019, Kairi Yang from Hickory, North Carolina, became the first Gerber baby of Hmong descent.

The year before, in 2018, Gerber famously named Lucas Warren, then 1, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome.

Ann Turner Cook, now 95, was the original Gerber baby in 1928. She won the first Gerber baby contest when a family friend, Dorothy Hope Smith, sketched a charcoal portrait of her as an infant and submitted it.

