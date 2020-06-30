NJ Doubles Quarantine-Restricted States as CDC Warns New Coronavirus Surge May Be Beyond Control

What to Know New Jersey has postponed indoor dining indefinitely while Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reevaluating dine-in for New York City, which had been scheduled to start that next week, as well as the rest of the state

Both governors cite evidence from other states showing heightened infection risk tied to restaurants, bars and other enclosed spaces; they also say they're seeing flagrant protocol noncompliance in their states

The developments come as much of the nation is shattering daily COVID case records on a regular basis and the pandemic accelerates globally; worldwide, the death toll topped 500k and cases hit 10m in last few days

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut doubled the number of quarantine-restricted states to 16 Tuesday as the rate of new U.S. COVID infections surges to a level the CDC warns may be beyond the nation's ability to control.

The quarantine order was initially announced last week, a joint effort by Gov. Phil Murphy, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to protect the progress they've made in fighting coronavirus as more than half of U.S. states wage war anew. It asks travelers to self-isolate for 14 days if coming to the region from states where the seven-day rolling average of positive tests or positive cases exceeds a certain threshold. Violators may face heavy fines.

As of Tuesday, the tri-state area is restricting access to travelers from 16 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

"Our numbers have come way down, probably as much as any American state, but we paid a huge price," Murphy said on "TODAY" Tuesday. "We've gone through hell. The last thing we want to do is go through hell again."

Cuomo, who leads a state that was losing 800 people a day at the height of the crisis in April, agrees.

The updates to the quarantine list come as the governors of New York and New Jersey are reevaluating their long-awaited reopenings, even pulling the brakes on indoor dining, amid a national uptick in bar- and restaurant-linked COVID cases. Hospitalizations have also increased in a dozen states, the head of the CDC said.

Murphy shelved indoor dining indefinitely in New Jersey Monday, just three days before it was set to resume in his state, albeit it at 25 percent capacity. Crowding, flagrant disregard for social distancing and limited mask-wearing fueled his decision, he said. In New York, Cuomo cited noncompliance and lacking enforcement as reasons to reevaluate indoor dining in the city, particularly given evidence of heightened risk in other states.

Cuomo said he would make a final decision by Wednesday on the fate of indoor dining in New York City, which had been scheduled to resume next week when the five boroughs enter Phase III of the state's reopening strategy. The governor told NY1 Tuesday that state police, health officials and the state liquor authority would be in New York City later that night to check COVID protocol compliance.

Indoor Dining, Personal Services, Recreation Activities Resuming Soon

Cuomo indicated any potential tweaks to New York City's plan could possibly affect the rest of the state, which has already opened up indoor dining. Six New York regions have already moved into the fourth and final phase of Cuomo's reopening plan, with Western New York the latest newcomer Tuesday.

Murphy didn't set a new reopening date for indoor dining in New Jersey, but said he expected it to take a matter of weeks, not days, riling pandemic-devastated restaurant and bar owners in his state who are growing increasingly desperate.

At the same time, a handful of restaurant owners expressed relief over the indoor dining delay, saying they've noticed local establishments not abiding by the rules.

Uzziel Arias, the owner of Charritos, a Mexican restaurant in Hoboken, says he's one of few he's seen following social distancing guidelines.

"I don't think a lot of restaurants are ready, no. I've been seeing all over Hoboken and in Jersey City and some parts of Edgewater, tables are like a foot or two feet apart. Come on, they said 6 feet," Arias said.

Six feet between tables is also the rule of thumb under New York's indoor dining guidelines. If that's not possible, restaurants and bars are required to use barriers as spacers. Staff and unseated customers must wear masks. People are only supposed to eat out with members of their own household. They're not allowed to congregate outside busy bars. Those are also the guidelines for outdoor dining -- and Cuomo says in many cases, they're not being followed.

The stakes are uniquely high for the city's restaurant industry. The New York City Hospitality Alliance said it will defer to public health officials to prevent another spike in coronavirus cases, but said that "small businesses urgently need certainty and immediate support on rent, expanded outdoor dining and other responsive policies if they are to have any real chance of survival and recovery."

Even as indoor dining hangs in the balance, New York City will go forward with the rest of Phase III on Monday, reopening personal care businesses from spas to nail and tanning salons, massage and tattoo parlors and more. Expanded outdoor recreation options like tennis, basketball and Bocce will also return then.

Meanwhile, the five boroughs' 14 miles of public beaches are still scheduled to reopen for swimming on Wednesday, while New Jersey's amusement parks, boardwalk rides and playgrounds will return the following day. Casinos are also permitted to reopen Thursday at 25 percent capacity, though a late-night executive order from Murphy's office has wreaked havoc on some of their plans.

That executive order banned smoking on casino floors, which has long been a draw. It also prohibited the serving of beverages of any kind as well as food consumption within New Jersey casinos in line with the indoor dining delay.

Atlantic City's top-performing Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was the first to say Monday it would stay closed in light of Murphy's indoor dining decision. Steve Callender, head of the Tropicana casino and president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, told the Associated Press the smoking ban likely would be a deal-breaker for additional casinos.

Amid hard-earned progress locally, much of the nation is battling COVID anew -- with Florida among the states shattering its new daily COVID case records on a regular basis. Some states like Texas have halted their reopening processes.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Cuomo blames the surges on uninformed reopenings tied to the federal government, which he says overwhelmingly prioritized the national economic reboot over public health. He eviscerated the White House once again Monday, accusing it of being in denial about the coronavirus crisis from the start.

"Time to wake up, America," Cuomo said Monday. "If that spread comes to New York, we could have to do this all over again. Doing this once in life is enough. We don't need to climb another mountain. One mountain is enough."

New York has been America's hardest-hit COVID state by far, with nearly 400,000 confirmed cases and almost 25,000 confirmed virus fatalities, though officials acknowledge both tolls are likely much higher. New Jersey added nearly 2,000 more deaths to its toll, now approaching 15,000, last week when it added probable fatalities to the overall count, as New York City has done for months.

While both states have maintained low infection rates amid their reopenings, the spikes elsewhere are contributing to a rapidly accelerating national toll. The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. has hit an all-time high, prompting the European Union Tuesday to leave America off its list of countries whose citizens are allowed to access 31 of its countries.

To date, the United States has reported more than 122,000 virus deaths and nearly 2.5 million infections, according to NBC News, though the CDC said last week the true number of cases is likely up to 10 times higher.