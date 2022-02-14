Full Autopsy Reveals New Details in Brian Laundrie's Death

The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito had gnawing marks on his remains that were likely from wild animals after he fatally shot himself in a Florida nature preserve, according to a full autopsy released Monday.

The 47-page report details the discovery of the body of 23-year-old Brain Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in North Port on Oct. 20.

The report noted that Laundrie's backpack and shoes were found surrounded by "apparent skeletal human remains that were scattered on top of the dirt ground."

Also found near the scene were a pair of shorts, a green backpack containing flares and a tent that hadn't been assembled, a white metal ring, a handwritten half note and a hat with a "Moab Coffee Roasters" logo, the report said.

The Laundrie family attorney confirmed Tuesday that the cause of death for Brian Laundrie was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Not far away investigators found a drybag with a journal, and a wooden box with a small notebook and a photo of Laundrie, the report said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Near the remains, investigators discovered a rusty revolver. In the cylinder were two live rounds and one spent round of ammunition, the report said.

A projectile was found near the scene by an FBI evidence response team member who was using a metal detector, the report said.

The search area had previously been under about three feet of water, as indicated by the water line on surrounding trees, the report said.

The report noted that there was "port-mortem scavenging/carnivore activity" of the remains that was "evidenced by multiple gouging and gnawing marks" found to be consistent with "feral dogs and coyotes along with rodents and raccoons."

Autopsy photos included in the report were redacted.

On Sept. 11, the family of 22-year-old Gabby Petito reported her missing to authorities in Suffolk County, New York. This is a timeline of events that led to the report and things that have occurred since.

The report didn't say what was in the note or notebook, but the FBI announced last month that Laundrie had admitted to killing Petito in a notebook that was found near his body.

Laundrie had also sent text messages to intentionally deceive people that Petito, 22, was still alive after he beat and strangled her in late August, according to a statement released by the FBI in Denver.

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in the statement. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."

Petito's body was found Sept. 19 at a campground near Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming. A coroner determined she'd died about three weeks earlier of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation."

Laundrie returned home to Florida in early September but went missing soon after. In October, his parents found an item belonging to him in the nature preserve near their house, and soon after the remains were found.

The Wyoming county coroner who ruled Gabby Petito's death a homicide said Tuesday the 22-year-old woman from Long Island was strangled and likely died three to four weeks before her body was found. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Grand Teton was the last place the couple visited during a cross-country van trip last summer that ended with Laundrie mysteriously returning home alone in the vehicle. Laundrie and Petito grew up on Long Island, New York, but were living in Florida in recent years.

The couple documented their trip on Instagram. They crossed Colorado and on Aug. 12 were stopped by police near Moab, Utah, after the two got into a scuffle.

Police video showed Petito describing a fight that escalated. Police concluded Petito was the aggressor but officers decided to separate them for the night rather than file charges.

The ultimately tragic search for Petito drew worldwide attention, sparking social media sleuthing and discussions about dating violence.