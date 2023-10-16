Israel-Hamas War

From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

NBC News has compiled testimonials from survivors, detailed satellite imagery of the aftermath and video from the attack itself to piece together a comprehensive timeline of the deadly assault.

NBC News/Getty Images

Just after dawn on Oct. 7, Hamas militants attacked the Supernova music festival in southern Israel, murdering at least 260 festivalgoers and taking an unknown number of hostages.

NBC News has compiled testimonials from survivors, detailed satellite imagery of the aftermath and video from the attack itself to piece together a comprehensive timeline of the deadly assault.

Watch the powerful new investigation here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

More on the Israel-Hamas War

news 8 hours ago

‘A very unique battle': How geography could shape Israel's expected ground offensive in Gaza

news Oct 10

What is Hamas? What you need to know about the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us