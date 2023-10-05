animals

‘From city rat, to country rat': Brooklyn rat hitches ride to upstate NY

Kevin Coop made it to the wedding venue safely, and so did the rat

By Kyla Russell

“From city rat, to country rat,” Kevin Coop said. 

Coop was three hours into his drive from Brooklyn to upstate New York when a city rat appeared on the hood of his car.

The Brooklyn documentary filmmaker and television producer was traveling upstate for a late August wedding when he captured the moment on video.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the rat climbing out of the hood of his car and toward the windshield.

“I just got way upstate, and I brought a f------ rat with me from Brooklyn,” Coop said in the video.

After scaling the hood of the car, the rat buried itself between the hood and windshield.

Coop said he made it to the wedding venue safely — and so did the rat.

