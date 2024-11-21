Freshman University of Mobile basketball player dies on campus

The University of Mobile in Alabama is mourning the sudden death of freshman basketball player Kaiden Francis this week.

Francis, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, collapsed on campus Tuesday morning and died, university President Charles Smith said in a letter to students and faculty members.

"Despite the quick and heroic efforts of students and medical professionals, Kaiden never recovered and passed away earlier today. Our hearts are heavy as we process this tragedy," Smith said in the letter, which was sent Tuesday.

Head basketball coach Darnell Archey said Francis died after a trip to the gym. "He will be truly missed," Archey said on Facebook.

"Yesterday morning Kaiden Francis, freshman point guard from Fort Lauderdale unexpectedly passed away after doing what he loved to do, working on his craft in the gym," Archey wrote. "Kaiden was just scratching the surface on the court but his smile and positive energy could be felt from day 1."

Classes at the university of almost 2,000 students were canceled Wednesday, and a vigil was held on campus Wednesday morning.

Smith said in the letter to the university that he and his family watched Francis play last week.

"He was profoundly gifted and clearly loved by his teammates," Smith wrote. "As you can imagine, Kaiden’s family, coaches, and teammates are heartbroken and need our prayers."

