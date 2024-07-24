French prosecutors are investigating an alleged gang rape of an Australian woman on a visit to Paris where preparations to host the 2024 Olympics are in the final stretch, according to judicial authorities Wednesday.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office said in a statement a 25-year-old Australian woman told authorities in the French capital that she was raped, adding they are investigating the incident as a gang rape. French media reported five men raped the woman.

The statement did not name the victim but said the alleged assault occurred overnight Friday, July 19, and that the woman then sought refuge in a Paris restaurant where firefighters provided emergency assistance and later took the victim to a hospital.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement Wednesday that the Australian Embassy in Paris has sought to offer consular assistance to a citizen, who had been assaulted in the French capital.

“We understand that this is a very traumatic experience and stand ready to provide assistance,” the statement said. It did not provide any other information to protect the victim's privacy.

Reports in Australian media said the victim had initially planned to immediately return to Australia but later decided to stay in France. It did not provide any other information due to privacy obligations.

Paris security authorities have been on high alert in the lead-up to the Olympic Games that kick off on Friday with an open-air ceremony on the River Seine. The city is deploying 35,000 police officers daily for the Olympics, which run until Aug. 11, with a peak of 45,000 for the opening ceremony. In addition, 10,000 soldiers are taking part in security operations in the Paris region.