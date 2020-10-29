French Police Say 2 Dead, Several Injured in Knife Attack at Nice Church

French police say two people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack in a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.
The assailant was arrested after the Thursday morning attack inside the city's Notre Dame church and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police official said. He was believed to be acting alone, the official said. She was not authorized to be publicly named.
The reason for the attack is unclear, but a French anti-terrorism prosecutor is investigating. It comes as France is under high alert for terrorist attacks.
The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new virus restrictions and held a moment of silence for the victims.