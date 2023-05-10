French Bulldog Puppy Dognapped and Held for Ransom in NJ

A New Jersey dog owner says his French bulldog was dognapped in broad daylight is being held for ransom.

Xavier Burgos is holding out hope his 5-month-old Frenchie, Enzo, will soon be returned safely, days after the pup was allegedly stolen in what his owner believes was a "setup from the jump."

Burgos said he thought he was taking his dog on a puppy playdate at a park in Woodbrige. He was supposed to meet a friend of a friend who claimed he also had Frenchies, but when the pair went to a nearby apartment complex with a third man Burgos didn’t know, everything took a turn for the worse.

"By the time I get back outside my car, they had already taken my dog, threw him in the car and sped off," Burgos told NBC New York.

Burgos said he took his eyes off the dog for less than a minute — but that's all it took.

"I was outside the car when they started driving off," he said. "I tried texting them and it wasn’t going through and that’s when I knew: they’re stealing my dog."

Even worse, Burgos said he got a text message from the suspect demanding $8,000 in ransom for the return of his beloved puppy.

"Frenchies are very sought after and my dog is rare, worth a lot more money," he said. "I was mortified honestly, because it was so close to home."

Burgos says he didn't pay and hasn't heard from the accused thief since the weekend. Police are now investigating as a theft.

"It's been rough on my entire family, it's like losing a family member," said Burgos.