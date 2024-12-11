Franklin Fire in Malibu grows, affecting more 20,000 people and destroying structures

The Franklin Fire grew slightly Tuesday evening to rip through more than 2,800 acres of land in Malibu while destroying at least seven structures along the way, Los Angeles County officials said Tuesday.

As the active firefighting efforts were underway, investigators were not able to get an accurate count. But Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said based on the aerial images, he believes at least seven structures were destroyed while eight others were damaged.

A more accurate counting will be done Wednesday as damage inspection teams will conduct the survey, Marrone said.

While more than 1,500 firefighters were assigned to the Franklin Fire, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was conducting 32 operations, including evacuations, road closures and security patrols in the Malibu area, according to Cpt. Jennifer Seetoo.

“Fire can be extremely unpredictable and we highly encourage residents in the fire areas to be prepared, have a plan and heed our evacuation warnings and orders,” Seetoo said, adding that about 20,000 people in the area were affected by the wildfire either under evacuation orders or evacuation warnings.

Among several shelters that are open to support displaced residents is the Santa Monica Unified School District facility at 2828 4th Street in Santa Monica, as well as the Calabasas Community Center at 27040 Malibu Hills Road in Calabasas.

Seetoo said deputies will offer security patrols in the areas where homes were evacuated.

“We will not tolerate anyone coming to this community to re-victimize our community members,” she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also authorized FEMA assistance for the neighborhoods affected by the Franklin Fire, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath whose district includes Malibu said.