Frank Sinatra's Birthday Celebrated in NJ Hometown With Statue Unveiling

A life-size statue of the late Frank Sinatra is unveiled in his hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey, on what would have been his 106th birthday.
Frank Sinatra's hometown in New Jersey honored the music icon with a life-size statue on his birthday.

The six-foot-tall bronze statue of Sinatra was unveiled at the Sinatra Park Amphitheater in Hoboken Saturday afternoon.

Comedian Joe Piscipo, who often impersonated the late singer on "Saturday Night Live," emceed the ceremony.

Sinatra died in 1998. Saturday would have been his 106th birthday.

The crowd, which included Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Sinatra's daughter, Tina, sang "Happy Birthday" to the late singer. A children's choir also performed his classics, "Fly Me to the Moon" and "My Way."

The statue was designed by sculptor Carolyn Palmer, who created the Hollywood legend's likeness around a lamp that shines orange. "He always said that was his happy color," the artist said.

"He actually faces Hoboken, with the backdrop of Manhattan. I think he's tipping his hat to all the people in Hoboken and saluting them and giving respect to the city of Hoboken where he was raised," she said.

Palmer was also responsible for a statue of Lucille Ball unveiled in Celoron, New York, in 2015.

