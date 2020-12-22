Katie Hill

Former Rep. Katie Hill Sues Ex-Husband, Daily Mail, Redstate.Com Over ‘Nonconsensual Porn'

The suit comes 2 weeks after a judge approved a TRO against Hill's ex-husband, and targets media outlets Hill says helped her ex kill her political career

In this June 25, 2019, file photo, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference to introduce ACTION for National Service outside of the Capitol.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former congresswoman Katie Hill filed suit in Los Angeles Tuesday against her ex-husband and the owners of Redstate.com and the Daily Mail, saying they had distributed what amounted to "nonconsensual porn" and arguing the outlets did not have a "carte blanche right" under the First Amendment to "sexually degrade and expose public officials."

The 41-page lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress and violation of state law for distribution of intimate personal material without Hill's consent, lists as defendants Salem Media Group Inc., Mail Media, Inc., as well as writer Jennifer Van Laar, the deputy managing editor of Redstate.com whose work also has appeared in the Daily Mail, and Joseph Messina, the host of "The Real Side" Radio Show, as well as other unnamed individuals.

The legal action comes two weeks after a judge approved a temporary restraining order against Kenny Heslep, Hill's ex-husband, directing him to stay 100 yards away from his ex-wife, her relatives and pets. In seeking the order, Hill said she feared for her life and detailed 15 years of alleged abuse by Heslep, including accusations that he choked her unconscious, threatened her with a gun, abused her pets and released sexually explicit pictures of her.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

