Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his personal office announced on Sunday.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” read a statement released by the president’s personal office. “On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.” Biden's and his family's thinking.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement continued. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

A spokesperson for Biden’s office said that they do not have any additional comment beyond the office’s statement.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The former president and his family are meeting with doctors and considering "multiple treatment options," including hormone treatment for the cancer, according to a source familiar with Biden's and his family's thinking.

Biden is currently at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the source said, but it is unclear where the former president will receive treatment.

Joe Biden delivers remarks on Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush-money trial before speaking on the Middle East at the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Approximately 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their life, according to the American Cancer Society. The cancer is common in older men, and it is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men, with lung cancer being the first, according to the society.

A spokesperson for the former president previously disclosed last Tuesday that a “small nodule” was found on Biden’s prostate, “which necessitated further evaluation.” The nodule was found during a routine physical examination.

The diagnosis comes as Democrats face a reckoning over whether Biden should have run for a second term in the first place. Biden’s run — and subsequent withdrawal — stoked deep divisions in the party over whether a run at his age helped contribute to Donald Trump’s win in November.

But the party immediately rallied around Biden following his reveal of the diagnosis, temporarily forgoing its post-election analysis to wish the former president a full recovery.

“My heart is with President Biden and his family. Lifting him up in prayer and wishing him a peaceful, successful healing journey,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said.

“Margaret and I are praying for President Biden, Jill, and the Biden family during this difficult time. We join Vermonters in wishing him a full recovery," Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said.

Biden has additionally received messages of support from the Republican members of Congress who were once eager to make his health the centerpiece of the 2024 election.

“I’m sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said, urging supporters to pray for Joe Biden and his family.

Biden, 82, is the oldest person to have held the presidency. Trump, at 78, was the oldest person to be inaugurated president.

Syedah Asghar and Nnamdi Egwuonwu contributed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: