Former NJ Official Admits to Role in Corruption Scheme, Fraud

A New Jersey man admitted to his role in a corruption scheme that involved misusing public funds at a public library and recreation center, according to court documents.

Franklyn Ore, a former member of the Orange Board of Education, pleaded guilty to fraud, misapplying funds and conspiracy, NJ.com reported on Monday. He is one of more than a dozen people named in search warrants and subpoenas related to a wide-ranging federal corruption investigation.

Ore admitted to conspiring with other people in city government to create a fake literacy program at the Orange Public Library to secure funds that he and others used for personal expenses, according to court documents. He also admitted to defrauding taxpayers and the government out of money and property in the Orange Redevelopment Project and local YWCA.

Ore's sentencing is scheduled for April 20. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison, $44,800 in restitution and a $250,000 fine.

His attorney, Adalgiza A. Nunez of Newark, did not return a call from NJ.com seeking comment.