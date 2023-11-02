Former NJ Governor Jim McGreevey to run for Jersey City mayor: Sources

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey will announce plans next week to run for mayor of Jersey City -- nearly 20 years after he resigned as chief executive of the Garden State, sources tell NBC New York.

NBC New York obtained a copy of an invitation sent by McGreevey's campaign to supporters inviting them to an announcement event next Thursday stating it is about the "Change We Need."

McGreevey resigned on Aug. 12, 2004 following threats by his lover and Homeland Security Director Golan Cipel to sue him for sexual harassment.

"For me, it was a fall into Grace," McGreevey told NBC New York in 2011.

His resignation led to his famous statement "And so my truth is that I am a gay American" and the end of his political career -- a career that some had speculated could take him to the White House.

But it appears McGreevey hopes that political career is not over yet.

"Thank you, as always, for your support of reentry and our shared efforts to make the world better for the people we serve," McGreevey's letter to supporters said.

The email cited potential campaign talking points including "greater accountability, reliable services, clean and safe streets, and control property taxes for working families."