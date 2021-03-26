Ex-NJ Basketball Coach Engaged in Sexual Conduct With Minor: Police

A former coach of a New Jersey club basketball program was arrested for engaging in sexual conduct and communications with a child he knew, law enforcement officials said.

Scott T. Miller, of Somerset, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Milltown Police Chief Brian Knelle.

Miller had been a coach with the Central Jersey Havoc Basketball Club, which was a program that included male and female student athletes. Officials said the 40-year-old had recently left that program to start a team of his own.

According to an investigation by Milltown police and the prosecutor's office, on multiple occasions between Nov. 2020 and March 2021, Miller had inappropriate sexual conduct and communications with the child. It was not immediately clear if the victim was previously or currently coached by Miller, only that the two knew each other before the alleged incidents. No other details regarding the allegations were released by law enforcement.

Miller was released Thursday, and appeared before a judge some time later. Plea or attorney information was not immediately available.