Former Dallas Police Officer Accused in 2 Murders To Be Released, Charges Dropped

A former Dallas police officer arrested on capital murder charges and fired last month will be released following a preliminary hearing Wednesday where the charges against him were dropped.

Former officer Bryan Riser had been accused of ordering three men, Kevin Kidd, Emmanuel Kilpatrick and Jermon Simmons, to kill Albert Douglas and Lisa Saenz in 2017.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead agreed with prosecutors for the Dallas County District Attorney's Office said said there was insufficient evidence against Riser to support probable cause in the case.

Riser, who has maintained his innocence since the charges were announced, let out an audible sigh Wednesday when Moorehead announced her decision, according to our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Should more evidence be obtained in the case, it could once again move forward.

Tuesday's court appearance was a preliminary hearing for the judge to look over the evidence that's available so far and decide whether it's solid enough for this case to move forward.

The first witness called in the hearing was Dallas police homicide detective Esteban Montenegro. He talked about the events that led to Riser's arrest, which included statements from the three men and how Dallas police were able to corroborate those statements with information from video surveillance, telephone records, jail calls and other evidence.

He said it all started as a plot to rob drug houses for profit but instead, the three men were allegedly hired to murder Douglas and Saenz.

At times Tuesday morning, Montenegro seemed combative with the prosecution as they tried to confirm details to help lead this case to trial.

“Where we stand as a district attorney’s office right now today, we do not feel there’s sufficient probable cause for this case,” Dallas County prosecutor Jason Fine said to the judge following Montenegro’s testimony.

A probable cause affidavit was updated just two days ago with more details, alleging that lied about a tipster in another double-homicide case. Click here to read more on the updated findings in the affidavit.

During a news conference in March, Dallas police officials said Riser first became a suspect in the Saenz and Douglas case in 2019. However, records later showed the Dallas officer was under investigation in 2017, longer than police previously said.

Riser was allowed to continued to patrol the city while under investigation for the 2017 killings. This led to calls for concern by the city of Dallas following the announcement of the investigation.

NBC 5's Jack Highberger, Alanna Quillen and Frank Heinz contributed to this report. Check back with this article for more updates on Riser's court hearing.