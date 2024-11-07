Hartford

Florida woman arrested in Hartford for killing roommate and lying about it: police

Medina-Pacheco was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022.

By Angela Fortuna

Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022 and hasn’t been seen since.
Submitted photos

A Florida woman has been arrested in Hartford for allegedly killing her roommate and lying about her disappearance, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said 42-year-old Gisselle Victoria-Gonzalez was arrested in connection to the apparent death of her roommate, 42-year-old Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Medina-Pacheco was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. Police said Victoria-Gonzalez reported that she hadn't seen her roommate since Christmas Day.

Investigators discovered several inconsistencies with her story and officers executed a search warrant at the home, where they found evidence that a violent incident had occurred.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Orlando police said they later learned that Victoria-Gonzalez was living in Hartford and after interviewing her, investigators developed probable cause to arrest her.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday and she faces charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft.

Authorities said Medina-Pacheco traveled from her home in the Dominican Republic to Orlando for an extended vacation in October 2022. While in Florida, she lived with an acquaintance she knew from home.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 42 mins ago

Will fluoride go away when Trump takes office?

politics 1 hour ago

Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff

Medina-Pacheco's body has not yet been found. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit at 800-423-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us