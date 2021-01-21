Florida

Florida ‘Monkey Whisperer' Charged in Illegal Wildlife Trade

If convicted, he could face more than 30 years in prison total on all of the counts

152517893
FILE Getty Images

A Florida man who went by the nickname “the Monkey Whisperer” has been charged in federal court with illegally transporting and selling primates, including a species considered endangered, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, 57, of Parrish, was charged with conspiracy, trafficking and submitting a false record in violation of the Lacey Act, a federal law involving the illegal trade in wildlife, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Hammonds owned and operated a wildlife breeding and sales business called The Monkey Whisperer, LLC, through which he tried to sell a capuchin monkey to a buyer in California, even though the buyer could not legally own the animal.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Biden Rolls Out His Plan to Reopen Schools

Kamala Harris 4 hours ago

Why Kamala Harris Is Delaying Moving Into the Vice Presidential Residence

Hammonds was accused of organizing the illegal transport of the monkey across the country, where authorities seized the animal from the buyer's California home, according to the Justice Department.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The indictment alleged he also sold endangered cotton-top tamarins to buyers in Alabama, South Carolina and Wisconsin, then concealed the animal trafficking by submitting false records to authorities and attempting to persuade a witness to lie to law enforcement.

He also was charged with violations of the Endangered Species Act and witness tampering. If convicted, he could face more than 30 years in prison total on all of the counts.

It was not immediately clear whether Hammonds had an attorney who could comment for him.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us