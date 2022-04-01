Paul Vernon Hoeffer

Florida Man Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Pelosi, AOC Death Threats

Pelosi, D-Calif., was his first target, according to court filings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announces the creation of the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, chaired by Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., to study inequality and disparities in the economy and society, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
A Florida man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday for menacing phone calls in which he threatened to behead House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, of Palm Beach Gardens, pleaded guilty in January to threatening the Democratic lawmakers and Kim Foxx, the top prosecutor in Cook County, Illinois, in a series of phone calls between 2019 and 2020.

Pelosi, D-Calif., was his first target, according to court filings. In one call to her office, he said he would "come a long, long way to rattle her head with bullets" if she doesn't resign. In another, he threatened to cut her head off "jihadist-style."

