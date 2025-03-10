Florida

Florida man faces DUI manslaughter after woman falls from golf cart and dies

His passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Illinois, fell out of the golf cart and suffered serious injuries, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

By NBC6

A Florida man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a passenger in the golf cart he was driving fell off and died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Richard Allen Keil, 58, resident of a community in central Florida called The Villages, was driving a golf cart around 12:49 a.m. on Sunday on San Marino Drive when he swerved to avoid a parked vehicle, authorities said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

His passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Illinois, fell out of the golf cart and suffered serious injuries, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

FHP arrested Keil for DUI manslaughter after troopers found him to be impaired.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us