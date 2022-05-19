Paterson

Florida Man Charged in NJ Crash That Killed 1 Pedestrian, Hurt 5 Others

One person was killed and five others were hospitalized after the wild scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities in northern New Jersey announced charges including aggravated manslaughter against a Florida man on Thursday after he allegedly hit several pedestrians while driving a stolen car in the heart of downtown Paterson.

According to the Passaic County prosecutor’s office, Harold Rasbin was driving a Honda CRV when he hit a parked police vehicle then sped away and hit another car, lost control and hit several pedestrians.

After the Honda crashed into a light pole, Rasbin allegedly fled on foot but was caught nearby.

The 31-year-old Orlando, Florida resident was being held awaiting a detention hearing Monday. He faces charges including aggravated manslaughter, death by automobile, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Paul Chiaramonte, an attorney representing Rasbin, declined to comment on the charges Thursday.

