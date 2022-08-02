Florida Keys ‘Redbeard' Stole Roommate's $1,800 Pet Parrot: Sheriff

A Florida Keys man is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after authorities said he stole his roommate's $1,800 pet parrot.

Justin David Peters, 40, was arrested Tuesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Peters, also known as "Redbeard" on Summerland Key, is accused of stealing the 37-year-old woman's eclectus parrot named Piper.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The investigation began in June when the woman reported that she believed Peters had stolen the bird despite Peters not having permission to take the bird out of its cage or leave with it, and despite her telling him repeatedly to leave Piper alone, the sheriff's office said.

A witness had reported seeing a man later identified as Peters at a bus stop shortly before finding a red parrot on the bus bench, authorities said.

That witness was able to take possession of the bird and call authorities.

Other witnesses also saw a man later identified as Peters with the red parrot, which appeared to be "stressed and agitated," the sheriff's office said.

The bird was returned to its owner and taken to a veterinarian, where it was found to have suffered multiple broken bones, a dislocated hip, blunt force trauma to one side of its body and other injuries, authorities said.

Peters was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.