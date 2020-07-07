St. Petersburg

Florida Jogger Discovers Human Head Alongside Road: Police

A woman was jogging in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning when she found a human head

St. Petersburg Police

A Florida woman discovered a human head on the side of the road while out jogging Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

St. Petersburg police were called to the scene after 7 a.m., the department said. The remains were in a grassy area between the sidewalk and the edge of the road, just west of an interstate overpass, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Investigators could not immediately determine the person's gender or race, the newspaper quoted police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez as saying.

Investigators said they do not think the victim died at the scene, though it was unclear how long the remains had been there, news outlets reported. The jogger told police she did not see anything when she passed by the area during a run on Sunday.

Officers shut down a portion of the street as homicide detectives searched the area for additional remains, Fernandez said.

Authorities were continuing to investigate, and the head was set to be turned over to the medical examiner.

