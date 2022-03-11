A Florida state trooper was honored Thursday for heroism after blocking an accused drunk driver from possibly plowing into a group of runners during a race last weekend.

Dashcam video shows trooper Toni Schuck using her vehicle to force a head-on collision to stop the accused drunk driver, who was heading toward a road closure in place for the Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race near Tampa Sunday morning.

At a presentation Thursday to commend her, Shuck, at times tearfully, reflected on the moments leading up to the collision.

"Every day since this happened, I've thought about it. You know, you go through the what-ifs ... but I was the last officer -- I knew that -- I knew it was me. So if it wasn't me to get her to stop, then who? I don't know."

Schuck's dashcam video captured the violent head-on collision.

🚨HERO ALERT🚨



Yesterday, a drunk driver was heading toward the Skyway 10K route and FHP Trooper Toni Schuck selflessly placed her vehicle directly in the path of the drunk driver - preventing a tragedy. Thank you for your service, Trooper Schuck. We wish you a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/JDYd80sn3C — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) March 7, 2022

Schuck and the driver, identified as 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts, were both hospitalized as a result of the collision, WFLA reported.

Watts is facing charges including DUI causing serious injury, two counts of reckless driving with damage person or property, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person.