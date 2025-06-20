Florida

‘Alligator Alcatraz': Florida AG proposes new migrant detention center in Everglades

Attorney General James Uthmeier said the facility could be built at the Miami-Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, which he described as "virtually abandoned."

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida's attorney general is proposing a new site in the Everglades to hold immigrants who entered the United States illegally that he's calling "Alligator Alcatraz."

Attorney General James Uthmeier posted video on X Thursday with his pitch for the new holding facility.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Uthmeier said the facility could be built at the Miami-Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport off Tamiami Trail, which he described as "virtually abandoned."

The facility could be operational within 30 to 60 days of construction and house up to 1,000 immigrants who entered the country illegally, Uthmeier said.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"You don't need to invest that much in the perimeter. People get out, there's not that much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons," Uthmeier said in a video posted on X. "Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide."

The Department of Homeland Security reposted the video, but it's not clear if the proposal will move forward.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us