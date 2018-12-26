Many families travel to be with their loved ones for the holidays but one father took things to a whole new level this Christmas – literally.
Pierce Vaughn, a Delta flight attendant, was scheduled to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But her father wasn’t about to miss the holiday with his daughter.
So, he traveled across the country, as a passenger on her flights.
The story was first posted by a fellow passenger, Mike Levy, who sat next to Vaughn’s father, Hal, on one of the flights at Detroit Metro Airport.
"I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas," Levy wrote on Facebook. "Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!"
The post was shared more than 20,000 times, including by Vaughn herself, who said her father used his benefits to make it onto every flight.
"A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle)," she wrote.
Delta confirmed the news in a statement saying, "We appreciate all of our employees for working during the holidays to serve Delta customers, and love seeing this awesome Dad having the chance to spend Christmas with his daughter – even while crisscrossing the country at 30,000 feet."