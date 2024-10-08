Hurricanes

Florida officials warn of flesh-eating bacteria in floodwaters

In anticipation of flooding from Hurricane Milton, Florida's Health Department is urging people to avoid floodwaters to prevent exposure to Vibrio

By Gabriella Rudy | NBC News

The Florida Health Department is urging people to avoid floodwaters to prevent exposure to Vibrio, a flesh-eating bacteria, in anticipation of flooding from Hurricane Milton.

Vibrio bacteria are commonly found in warm coastal waters and can cause illness when open wounds are exposed to contaminated water. After heavy rainfall and flooding, like that expected from Milton, the concentration of these bacteria may rise.

Those who have compromised immune systems, liver disease or open wounds are at higher risk for Vibrio vulnificusa life-threatening infection caused by Vibrio exposure.

