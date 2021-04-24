Five Shot on New Orleans' Famous Bourbon Street, Police Say

Five people were shot on New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street early Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities are investigating the shooting that happened in the 100 block of Bourbon Street just before 2 a.m. CT.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Emergency medical personnel rushed two of the injured victims to a local hospital, New Orleans police said. Two others arrived on their own.

The fifth victim was treated for their injuries at the scene.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com